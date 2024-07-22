In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, Kamala Harris' first public appearance since Joe Biden quit the presidential race and Health NZ overspending by millions each month.

One person has died and one person is in a critical condition following a house fire in Ōtaki on Sunday.

Police were notified of the fire on State Highway 1, Ōtaki, north of Wellington, at 11pm on July 21, a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John yesterday said one person was taken to hospital in a critical condition and another in a serious condition, but today police confirmed one person had since died.

“The scene examination has been completed and the initial report from fire investigators indicates the fire was not suspicious,” police said.