Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Christchurch

Quick Read
A person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch last night. Photo / NZH

A person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch last night. Photo / NZH

NZ Herald

A person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Sumner Rd shortly before 11pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said one person was found dead at the scene.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? - EMAIL US

Two other people are reported to have suffered moderate to serious injuries in the crash.

Read More

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing, they said.