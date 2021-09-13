One dead after two-vehicle crash in Christchurch

A person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch last night. Photo / NZH

A person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch last night. Photo / NZH

A person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Sumner Rd shortly before 11pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said one person was found dead at the scene.

Two other people are reported to have suffered moderate to serious injuries in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing, they said.