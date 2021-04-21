One dead after rockfall during workplace incident in Fiordland National Park

A person has died after becoming caught in a rockfall during a workplace incident in Fiordland National Park. Photo / NZH

A person has died after becoming caught in a rockfall during a workplace incident in Fiordland.

Emergency services were notified of the incident at Fiordland National Park near Lake Manapouri at 12.50pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said a party of three people became caught in a rockfall.

Police worked with RCCNZ and local pilots to reach the group and safely recover the deceased.

Police are making inquiries into the circumstances on behalf of the Coroner.

WorkSafe has also opened an investigation into the incident.

"We are also providing ongoing support to the victims and their families at this time," the police spokeswoman said.

WorkSafe said it understood the worker was undertaking geotechnical work at the time.

A St John spokesman said a helicopter attended the incident after emergency services were called out at 1pm.