One dead after fiery crash at highway intersection in Whakamaru, north of Taupō

Police have been called to the crash. Photo / File

Police have been called to the crash. Photo / File

One person has died following a crash at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 32 near Whakamaru earlier today, police say.



The crash occurred at around midday and involved two vehicles.



The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.



Nobody else was seriously injured.



The road remains closed around the crash scene and motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

Police earlier said one vehicle caught fire following the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road remains closed around the crash scene and motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported SH30 is closed due to a serious crash between Forest View Rd & the Whakamaru Dam.

"Expect delays and consider delaying your journey if possible, follow directions by emergency services on-site."

As of 3.50pm the road was expected to remain closed for several hours.