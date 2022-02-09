A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died and two others are injured after a car, a campervan and a milk tanker crashed on State Highway 1 just south of Putaruru.

Emergency services were called to the crash between the crossroads of Domain Rd and Pinedale Rd in Lichfield just after 9.20pm last night.

One person in the car died at the scene and two other people were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The road has now re-opened.