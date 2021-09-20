One Auckland councillor's finger lickin' idea to get Aucklanders vaccinated

Dr Michelle Dickinson talks to Auckland Councillor Fa'anānā Efeso Collins about Covid-19 and vaccine hesitancy.

Why not get a side of Pfizer with your next KFC order?

An Auckland councillor is proposing vaccination buses or centres should be set up at KFCs across Auckland to vaccinate those waiting in line for their fried chicken.

While many Aucklanders start to plan for their long-awaited takeaway fix, Josephine Bartley believes it's a perfect opportunity to vaccinate locals in Covid-19 hotspots.

"People are going to be waiting in line for ages anyway, they might as well get a vaccination while they're there."

The Maungakiekie-Tāmaki councillor has reached out to KFC NZ franchise holder Restuarant Brands and shared her finger lickin' idea.

"I'm more than aware that KFC has a massive customer base in Auckland and notably in areas that are a focus for raising Covid vaccination rates such as Māngere, Ōtara, Manurewa, Papatoetoe. (sic)

"I note there are KFC outlets in all these suburbs and each also has large carparks," she wrote in the email.

Auckland will end its five-week alert level 4 lockdown when it moves to level 3 for two weeks from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, with the rest of New Zealand to remain at level 2.

While there are KFC's located across the region, Bartley suggested vaccination centres should be set up at the fast food joints in covid hotspots such as Papatoetoe and Māngere.

"They're in all the spots that the Government has highlighted that there's focus of lifting the vaccination rate," she said.

"Why would KFC not take this opportunity to do good in the community because they are well patronised by the local communities."

Long lines at fast food joints across Auckland were seen last year when the country moved to level 3 as people were desperately keen to get a taste of fried goodness.

On Sunday, over 53,000 people got a jab – meaning 38.1 per cent of eligible New Zealanders are fully vaccinated and 35 per cent have had one dose.

The first set of Covid-19 vaccine buses – nicknamed Shot Bro - hit the streets of South Auckland last Thursday.

Officials said in half a day on Thursday, one bus did 150 jabs. They estimate a bus can do up to 300 vaccines a day.