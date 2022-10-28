Voyager 2022 media awards
One arrested after crashing into police car in Palmerston North

A police officer suffered moderate injuries and was receiving medical treatment after the crash. The offender fled the scene. Photo / NZME

A driver in Palmerston North has been arrested after crashing into a police car head-on and driving off.

The crash happened at the intersection of Tremaine and Rangitikei streets about 2.45pm Friday.

A police officer suffered moderate injuries and was receiving medical treatment after the crash. The offender fled the scene, speeding towards Ruahine St.

Police found the driver just after 4pm and arrested them. The scene remained cordoned off for examinations, and the public are asked to avoid the area.

The matter is being investigated further.

