Kiwi ranger Jess Fancy holds one of 10 kiwi – pictured at a pōwhiri at Te Papa in April 2024. The Capital Kiwi Project has released nearly 200 kiwi into the region over recent years. Photo / Sarah Tansy
From Waiheke to Wellington, and deep into the Southern Alps, community-led conservation efforts are bringing some of Aotearoa’s most iconic native species back from the brink. Jamie Morton talks to the leaders of four projects making a difference.
It’s a loud, shrill screech that’s unmistakably the kākā – and on Waiheke Island, the gregarious native parrot’s call has become a soundtrack of conservation success.
Within just five years, Waiheke’s kākā population has quadrupled.
“They’re just so prolific here now, which is fabulous, because they’re such a screechy bird that people really notice,” said Jenny Holmes, who leads the local predator-free charitable trust Te Korowai o Waiheke.
As one of the first five initiatives supported by Crown-owned Predator Free 2050 Ltd, the project has since rolled out more than 1750 stoat traps across the island.
In the fight against these notorious bird-killers, the group had some rare advantages: Waiheke was already possum-free, and its separation of more than 5km from the mainland made stoat reinvasions difficult.
With nearly 250 already caught, the project now reports the lowest stoat numbers of any Predator Free 2050 initiative – and is on the cusp of a major milestone, with kiwi set to be released in May.
Holmes credits the project’s success to deep collaboration.
Perhaps most impressively, more than 95% of property owners in trial zones agreed to host bait stations, a powerful sign of community buy-in.
In the past year alone, 26 jobs have been created, many filled by locals, anchoring conservation as not just an ecological gain, but an economic one, too.
“We have farmers involved, contractors, our own staff and our volunteers – it’s really everyone working together to service the 17,150 traps across the island,” Holmes said.
“At this point, we’re trying to do everything we can to get those last remaining stoats – and we’re very close.”
The kiwi project making capital gains
If eliminating stoats from Waiheke sounded ambitious, so too did the idea of returning wild kiwi to the hills surrounding Wellington city, after an 150-year absence.
The Capital Kiwi Project – now a conservation success story that’s featured on the front page of the New York Times – started with a simple question, posed beside a nesting kākā box in Aro Valley’s Waimapihi reserve in 2016.
This meant the project could undertake the rewilding of kiwi at unprecedented pace and scale.
“At project inception we could have, optimistically, been looking at a dozen or so birds at this point,” said project founder Paul Ward.
“Now we’ve got nearly 200 birds out there – being encountered by mountain bikers and caught on backyard security cameras – and all indications are that the population is thriving.”
Like Waiheke’s effort, Capital Kiwi is built on partnerships.
Support from iwi, landowners and communities alike has been crucial, especially in gaining access to large farms like Terawhiti Station and beneath Transpower and Meridian infrastructure. The roading has enabled the deployment and servicing of the traps.
“We now cover an area that is bigger than Abel Tasman National Park: and roughly 80% of that is on privately-owned land,” Ward said.
“We need to show that environmentalism and conservationism are valid career options in New Zealand.”
And the work is only just beginning.
“We want to be still doing our mahi in 20 or 30 years: conservation work has to be long term, or we lose the gains really quickly.”
Community-led projects like Southern Lakes Sanctuary, Capital Kiwi, Eastern Whio Link and Te Korowai o Waiheke play a critical part in New Zealand’s ongoing battle against pest predators estimated to kill some 25 million native birds each year.
“They fill the gaps – urban backyards, reserves, and the big landscapes that DoC and councils can’t reach,” Predator Free New Zealand Trust chief executive Jessi Morgan said.
“These projects, and many more out there, show what’s possible when communities take the lead. Conservation becomes more than an outcome or a duty: it becomes a way of life.