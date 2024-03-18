Advertisement
Opinion

$1.2b Jobs for Nature scheme is to be axed - here’s why we should be concerned

By Lily Duval
4 mins to read
Kaimahi for Nature’s Living Springs Whakaraupō field crew have left a legacy of trap lines in the Lyttelton hills. Photo / Supplied

If you’ve ever worked in conservation you’ll know that funding windfalls are few and far between. Most of the time you’re scrounging for ways to keep the work going – furiously writing grant applications, rallying

