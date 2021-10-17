Ōmāpere murder accused found dead in cell

The 48-year-old accused had been due in the High Court at Whangārei charged with murder. Photo / file

The 48-year-old accused had been due in the High Court at Whangārei charged with murder. Photo / file

A man accused of murder after a violent incident in South Hokianga has been found dead in his cell.

The 48-year-old appeared in the High Court at Whangārei on Saturday charged with murder.

He was arrested after the body of 73-year-old Keith Stuart Clark was found when police were called to a home in Ōmāpere about 11.20am on Friday.

St John Ambulance was called a short time later.

The accused, who was also injured in the incident, was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in a serious condition.

After treatment he was taken to Northland Region Corrections Facility at Ngāwhā, near Kaikohe.

However, Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland Police, said officers were called to the prison on Monday morning after the man was found deceased.

Enquiries were underway into the circumstances of his death.

He had been due back in court on October 28.

The charges would be withdrawn in due course.

Both deaths had been referred to the Coroner and police would continue to investigate all circumstances, he said.

''Our thoughts are with all of the families involved,'' Johnston said.

The accused's name was suppressed when he appeared in court on Saturday.

Ōmāpere is a small, usually quiet harbourside town between Ōpononi and the entrance to Hokianga Harbour.

It is a popular tourist destination due to its scenic location, top-end accommodation, and proximity to Waipoua Forest and the dunes of North Hokianga Head.