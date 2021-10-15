Man charged with murder after body found at Ōmāpere address

Ōmāpere is a small coastal town located at the head of the Hokianga Harbour in the Far North. Photo / Lee Gamble

A man has been charged with murder after the discovery of a body at Ōmāpere in Northland.

The 73-year-old man was found dead at an Ōmāpere address on Friday.

This morning police confirmed a 48-year-old man is due to appear in Whangārei District Court today charged with murder.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said the homicide investigation was ongoing.

Officers were called to a property in the small coastal town, about 54km southwest of Kaikohe, around 11.20am on Friday when the body was discovered.

An ambulance was called to the scene about 30 minutes later.

Paramedics treated a patient in a serious condition, who was then taken to Bay of Islands Hospital.

Police were not in a position to release any further details about the person located dead until their next of kin had been notified.

A post mortem examination and all formal identification procedures were due to be carried out.