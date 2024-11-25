He assessed her risk of suicide as low and contacted the other practitioner who Podmore was comfortable with, and said he relied on the other man to take the lead.
When the practitioner left the job his written handover did not include any reference to the suicidal ideation and he could not remember why.
He thought it might have been because Podmore had been extra sensitive about what was written in her health notes after some private medical information, including some relating to her mental health challenges, had previously been leaked among coaches and teammates in the Cycling New Zealand programme at Cambridge.
The practitioner said earlier in his testimony that Podmore would check his written notes and they used “low mood” to reference mental health as she did not want her health to be used against her if it was read by other staff.
The practitioner said he did not know exactly who had access but potentially any health staff within the velodrome could have.
Shaw asked the practitioner whether he clarified who had access, but he did not.
The inquest also heard Podmore was struggling with fatigue, was taking methotrexate for psoriasis as well as antidepressants but wanted to come off the medications and did at various stages.
She had also undergone surgery for endometriosis in October 2020 and endured another crash.
The practitioner said Podmore put significant pressure on herself to succeed and not being nominated for selection to the Tokyo Olympics affected her along with the Bordeaux incident, a review by Mike Heron, KC, into allegations of bullying at Cycling New Zealand in 2018 and family-related stress.
Before he left the job in 2021 the practitioner arranged funding for Podmore to receive further external therapy for her mental health.
Some time after he left Podmore messaged him on WhatsApp saying she was still struggling a lot and her thoughts were bad.