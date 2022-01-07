Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

The 'Old Man' of NZ crime who got away with murder

19 minutes to read
Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

He held up banks across North Island with the world's most powerful handgun - an enormous silver-barrelled .44 Magnum revolver – and was revered as a master of disguise, reviled as a sexual deviant, and

