Oil from unknown sources continues to spill into Ahuriri harbour

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's pollution hotline team in the Harbourmaster's boat cleaning an oil spill last week in the Ahuriri inner harbour. Photo / Supplied

The sources of several oil spills which have stained Ahuriri's inner harbour are yet to be found.

There have been four separate spills in the last two weeks.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's policy and regulation group manager Katrina Brunton said about 60 litres of oil has leaked into the inner harbour so far.

The first two spills were along the West Quay berths, while the last two were around the discharge catch wharf opposite the fishing club.

Findings so far seem to suggest different sources for some of the oil spills.

"Two of these were along West Quay berths last week with what appears to have been diesel or light hydrocarbons. There were two additional spills this week on Tuesday with heavier fuels, possibly hydraulic oil and on Wednesday a hydrocarbon discharge." Brunton said.

Oil spill near the Ahuriri inner harbour discharge catch wharf last week. Photo / Supplied

She said no cause for the spills has been confirmed yet.

"The number of spills is unusual and also disappointing. Every oil spill impacts our environment and we need to do better than this."

All four oil spills were cleaned up with absorbent booms put out by the HBRC pollution response team and the coastguard.

"For the largest spill, which was around 50 litres, we needed to use a 'sucker tuck' to remove the waste from the water surface after confining it with the boom."

Brunton asks anyone who has information about the spills or who sees a spill to contact the HBRC Pollution Hotline on 0800 108 838.