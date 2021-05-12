Offers pouring in after jobseeker with Sturge-Weber Syndrome's story

Courtney Ralston. Photo / Richard Davison

A young Otago jobseeker says she is overwhelmed with the response to a story about her two-year search for work in yesterday's Otago Daily Times.

Hastings-born, Balclutha-bred Courtney Ralston, 19, was born with rare genetic disorder Sturge-Weber Syndrome.

The condition causes epileptic seizures, which can, however, be controlled with appropriate drugs.

Despite her own seizures being well controlled for the past three years, she told the ODT she felt her honesty in revealing her condition to interviewers was weighing against her.

But on reading of her plight, seven potential employers contacted her yesterday, offering interviews for work.

Ralston described the rush of offers as being "like buses".

"They all come along at once.

"It's so much more than I expected from doing the story. I've never had so much interest in the same day before. A big thank you to everybody who listened, and who's prepared to look past the label and give me a fair go."

Among those eager to meet and explore options with the young worker was Wowza Digital Marketing owner Vanessa Leota.

Leota said it was Ralston's honest approach that caught her attention.

"When I read the story, I was sad to hear how being honest was leading to Courtney being unfairly dismissed from potential roles.

"Honesty is paramount for me and my clients, and given her digital and organisational skills, I'd like to find out more."

The pair would meet for coffee and an informal interview later this week, she said.

Ralston said yesterday's expressions of interest arrived amid her own continued efforts to find work.

"I was still getting offers during an interview with NZ Post I'd arranged for myself earlier today.

"There's a bit of everything, from coffee distributors to admin and factory work. I'll just have to follow them all up and see what stands out, I guess."