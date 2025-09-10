Advertisement
New Zealand needs to do better when it comes to protecting children – Editorial

Nia Glassie as a baby. Her life was violently taken in 2007.

  • The issue of children dying at the hands of caregivers was highlighted by Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale’s report on C.J. White’s death.
  • The report revealed systemic failures by police and Oranga Tamariki, who ignored warnings from C.J.’s family.
  • Reports of concern to Oranga Tamariki rose 35% in the year to March, to 95,000.

The list is long and shameful. Some of the names are well-known.

Who can forget Nia Glassie, of Rotorua?

Her life was cut short in the most horrific way on August 3, 2007. The 3-year-old’s mother, Lisa Kuka, left Nia and her sisters in the care of her 17-year-old

