Coroner: Agencies failed to protect baby boy who was murdered by meth-addicted dad

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

CJ White was just 10 months old when he was murdered by his meth-addicted father.

CJ White was just 10-months-old when he was murdered by his meth-addicted father — a tragedy a Coroner says could have been prevented if police and Oranga Tamariki had acted on desperate warnings from his terrified family.

In a damning finding, Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale said a “suite” of agency failures

