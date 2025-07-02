Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

NZ Garden Bird Survey: Join Aotearoa’s longest-running citizen science project – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The survey last year showed that national declines in silvereye (tauhou) lessened.

The survey last year showed that national declines in silvereye (tauhou) lessened.

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • More than 77,000 garden surveys have been completed nationwide since 2007.
  • The biggest contributions to the survey last year were from Auckland (1636), Wellington (1174) and Canterbury (1125).
  • Survey results are an important “litmus test” type tool that helps researchers understand how birds are coping with environmental challenges, including issues affecting the food chain.

Every year in winter, the New Zealand Garden Bird Survey takes place across the country.

It is Aotearoa’s longest-running citizen science project and performs an important role in tracking how our birds are faring, especially in urban and rural environments.

People sign up, choose a day, and for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand