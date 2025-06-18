Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Tara iti recovery: Record fledgling numbers, daring journeys offer hope

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

A Department of Conservation ranger track tara iti and (inset photo by Darren Markin) two of the adult birds in flight. Photos / supplied

A Department of Conservation ranger track tara iti and (inset photo by Darren Markin) two of the adult birds in flight. Photos / supplied

It’s been a standout breeding season for the tara iti/New Zealand fairy tern—one of the country’s most endangered birds—with a record number of fledglings taking to the skies.

Not only has the population seen a welcome boost, but several young birds have embarked on unexpectedly daring journeys, offering fresh

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate