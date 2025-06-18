There are estimated to be fewer than 45 adult tara iti remaining in New Zealand so each new chick represents a critical step forward for the survival of this fragile species.

Adding to the optimism, DNA testing revealed a higher-than-usual number of female chicks— an encouraging sign for a population whose future hinges on strong female survival rates.

But it wasn’t just the numbers that thrilled conservationists.

DoC said juvenile tara iti, especially those hand-reared at Auckland Zoo and fitted with satellite tags, surprised researchers with their bold explorations. Some made round trips from the Hauraki Gulf to the Far North, while one particularly adventurous bird flew to New Plymouth and back.

A tara iti chick at Auckland Zoo. Photo / Auckland Zoo

“These are exciting developments,” Alex Wilson, a Senior DoC Ranger, said.

“One of our zoo-reared juveniles from last season survived the winter—the first hand-reared bird known to do so. It shows our new tools like satellite tagging and hand-rearing are working.”

Post-season monitoring recorded 50 individual tara iti — up from 33 last year — including 13 fledglings, nine sub-adults, and 28 adults. This growth is credited to DoC’s intensive conservation strategies, including habitat restoration, predator control, and a growing head-starting programme in partnership with Auckland Zoo.

Despite the progress, the tara iti remains critically endangered.

Habitat loss, predation, human disturbance, and climate change continue to pose serious threats. DoC emphasises that long-term survival will require sustained effort and community support.

The recovery programme is a collaborative effort involving iwi partners such as Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board, Te Uri o Hau Settlement Trust, and Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust, alongside Auckland Zoo, local councils, conservation trusts, and community groups.

Public support was also vital, Wilson said.

Donations to the tara iti recovery programme — now accepted through the New Zealand Nature Fund — would help expand breeding sites, enhance predator control, and grow the hand-rearing programme.

“There’s no such thing as too small an action,” Wilson said.

“Every fledgling is a step forward, and every donation helps bring us closer to securing a future for these rare and remarkable birds.”

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East Coast. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.