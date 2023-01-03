Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland’s kākā population rising after years of pest control

By
4 mins to read
Kākā numbers are increasing in Northland, particularly at Whangārei Heads. Photo / Supplied

Kākā numbers are increasing in Northland, particularly at Whangārei Heads. Photo / Supplied

If you’ve seen kākā in your backyard recently, you’re not alone.

The numbers of the North Island parrot have been increasing in Northland, particularly at Whangārei Heads, since pest control programmes have been underway.

Robert

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate