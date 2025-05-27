In addition, the sustained pest and dog control also leads to events such as the recent public kiwi release held by Tutukākā Landcare and Te Whānau a Rangiwhakaahu.
With technical support from Kiwi Coast and the Northland Regional Council, four kiwi were released.
Te Whānau a Rangiwhakaahu’s Charlie Mackie said: “We hope the kiwi population will recover to how they used to be when as kids we could hear them calling just outside our house”.
Kiwi Coast co-ordinator Ngaire Sullivan said Kiwi Coast would carry out its third five-yearly “Kiwi Listening Blitz” this year.
“Using acoustic monitors, we will listen in to see if kiwi have remained at known sites as well as investigate if they have naturally returned to sites that had previously fallen silent due to predation.”
Each year, Kiwi Coast Trust holds a dedicated Pest Control Hui to bring the groups together with researchers, scientists, product suppliers and Northland projects keen to share their skills, innovations and results.
The 2025 workshop was held with Ngāti Hau at Akerama Marae this month and attended by more than 100 people.
“The hui is a chance for people from across the region to come together, share their skills and stories, and see the massive impact we’re all having when we work together,” Mentor said.
A special prize was awarded to Takahue Pest Control, a community-led group south of Kaitāia which formed in 2024 and has already removed 1796 pests from their area. The group received $500 of pest control products donated by Trapinator.
The free event was enabled by funding from Foundation North, with sponsorship from NZ Autotraps, Key Industries, Dead Rat Ltd and support from NRC and QEII National Trust.