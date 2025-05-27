However, the true number of pests removed is understood to be far higher as it does not include pests controlled via toxins.

Kiwi Coast's Todd Hamilton with Hinemoana the kiwi. Photo / Malcolm Pullman

Kiwi Coast mid-North co-ordinator Andy Mentor said there are now 264 entities linked into the Kiwi Coast network, spanning 276,000ha of Northland.

“New groups continue to join the effort, and some of the projects we support are now close to celebrating their 30th birthday.”

Populations of kiwi and pāteke/brown teal – New Zealand’s rarest mainland dabbling duck – are now steadily increasing and naturally spreading into new sites year by year.

Kiwi Coast crew with Dr Andrew Veale outside Akerama Marae at the Northland Pest Control Hui. Photo / Malcolm Pullman

In addition, the sustained pest and dog control also leads to events such as the recent public kiwi release held by Tutukākā Landcare and Te Whānau a Rangiwhakaahu.

With technical support from Kiwi Coast and the Northland Regional Council, four kiwi were released.

Te Whānau a Rangiwhakaahu’s Charlie Mackie said: “We hope the kiwi population will recover to how they used to be when as kids we could hear them calling just outside our house”.

Hinemoana the kiwi shortly before her release. Photo / Malcolm Pullman

Kiwi Coast co-ordinator Ngaire Sullivan said Kiwi Coast would carry out its third five-yearly “Kiwi Listening Blitz” this year.

“Using acoustic monitors, we will listen in to see if kiwi have remained at known sites as well as investigate if they have naturally returned to sites that had previously fallen silent due to predation.”

Each year, Kiwi Coast Trust holds a dedicated Pest Control Hui to bring the groups together with researchers, scientists, product suppliers and Northland projects keen to share their skills, innovations and results.

The 2025 workshop was held with Ngāti Hau at Akerama Marae this month and attended by more than 100 people.

Ngāti Hau kaumatua Tahi D Whatarau opens the workshop with Kiwi Coast's Andrew Mentor. Photo / Malcolm Pullman

“The hui is a chance for people from across the region to come together, share their skills and stories, and see the massive impact we’re all having when we work together,” Mentor said.

A special prize was awarded to Takahue Pest Control, a community-led group south of Kaitāia which formed in 2024 and has already removed 1796 pests from their area. The group received $500 of pest control products donated by Trapinator.

The free event was enabled by funding from Foundation North, with sponsorship from NZ Autotraps, Key Industries, Dead Rat Ltd and support from NRC and QEII National Trust.

Landcare's Sue Grocott traps a weasel. Photo / Wendy Bown

“The great attendance at the hui showed that there is ongoing interest in restoring Northland‘s forests and protecting biodiversity,” Mentor added.

To get involved in Kiwi Coast or find out how to get started with pest control or kiwi protection visit kiwicoast.org.nz or contact support@kiwicoast.org.nz.