NZ fire truck sent to replace rusty, broken truck in Rarotonga

Fire and Emergency said the vehicle "still has a lot of life left in it to support Rarotonga residents for years to come". Photo / Supplied

A New Zealand fire truck has arrived onshore in the Cook Islands.

Last month, Fire and Emergency New Zealand was able to send one of its vehicles which had been classed as surplus to requirements here.

The truck was due to be released from active duty and sold on the public market, when the Cook Islands asked Fire and Emergency New Zealand to look for a spare fire truck to replace their old one at the Rarotonga Airport Rescue Fire station which was rusty and beyond repair.

As part of the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council agreement, New Zealand supports the Cook Islands and Niue through the exchange of information and sharing of expertise and resources.

This agreement was supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pacific Islands Emergency Management Alliance.

Fire and Emergency National Manager People and Workforce Capability, Ian Pickard said Pahiatua Volunteer Fire Brigade's 1993 Type 1 Mitsubishi FK 160 Appliance is still fully functional and would have otherwise been sold in the open market.

"It's the first time in nearly 12 years Fire and Emergency New Zealand have sent a truck across to our Pacific neighbours."

He said their colleagues in the Cook Islands were pleased when they told them they could replace their old truck, following some minor repairs and a full service.

"This vehicle still has a lot of life left in it to support Rarotonga residents for years to come"

Pickard said all Fire and Emergency signage and identification was removed prior to its departure.

The costs to ship the truck is being taken out of Fire and Emergency's annual budget.

The truck will be delivered in Rarotonga today.