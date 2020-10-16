Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Fire fears: Are Auckland's ageing fire trucks up to the job?

4 minutes to read

Fenz admits many of its fire trucks are getting older but says they are still fit for purpose. Photo / Michael Craig

Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A senior Auckland firefighter claims many of the region's fire trucks are old and unreliable, and wonders if the devastating damage to the SkyCity convention centre in the fire a year ago could have been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.