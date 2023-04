The severe 7.3 quake struck in the Kermadec Islands region north of New Zealand this lunch hour. Image / Geonet

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake in the Pacific.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and GNS Science assessed the quake near the Kermadec Islands was unlikely to have caused a tsunami that would posed threat to New Zealand.

The earthquake struck at 12:42pm NZT, in the same vicinity as the magnitude 8.1 earthquake that struck on 4th March 2021 and prompted tsunami evacuations for large parts of the North Island.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.1 Kermadec Islands earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) April 24, 2023

