NZ-China relations: Foreign Affairs ministers Nanaia Mahuta and Marise Payne face Five Eyes questions

Focus Live: Transtasman foreign affairs ministers face Five Eyes questions

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Australia and New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Ministers Marise Payne and Nanaia Mahuta are this afternoon fronting a press conference where they are expected to be questioned on the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

Mahuta said Payne's visit is a testament of the two country's success in handling Covid-19 and that Australia and New Zealand share a warm and close relationship.

"Close relationships enable us to have frank and open conversations," Mahuta said.

Payne said it was "very special" to be in Wellington today and paid tribute to the drive and "focus" of both Kiwis and Australians. "It has been heartwarming to see some of the families being reunited after such a long time apart," Payne said.

Mahuta and Payne have been locked in bilateral talks this morning – the first time they have ever met face-to-face.

Speaking to media this morning, they talked up the strength of the New Zealand-Australia relationship.

"It is a warm relationship, an enduring relationship and a relationship that we value," Mahuta said.

This was echoed by Payne, who told reporters how much Australia valued its relationship with New Zealand.

Their bilateral meeting, however, was likely tense at times, given a number of significant issues both delegations would have likely discussed.

A major topic likely on the agenda would have been Five Eyes.

On Monday, in a speech, Mahuta spoke about New Zealand's relationship with China and detailed when, and how, Aotearoa will take issue with its largest trading partner.

Speaking to reporters after that speech, Mahuta said New Zealand was not comfortable using the Five Eyes alliance as the starting point for New Zealand's messages on China.

This drew criticism from former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer.

"Sorry to read the New Zealand FM [Foreign Minister] has downgraded NZ's role in 5 eyes arrangement," Downer tweeted.

Mahuta was this morning flanked by New Zealand's SIS boss, Rebecca Kitteridge – she would have played a role in any Five Eyes-related conversations.

This morning's talks are also highly likely to include issues around Australia's 501 deportation programme, which has long been an area of contention between the two nations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said this was an issue that she, and her officials and ministers, would consistently raise with representatives of the Australian Government.