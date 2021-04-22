Foreign Ministers Nanaia Mahuta and Marise Payne all smiles ahead of likely tense bilateral talks

Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne and New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Jason Walls

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The heads of both transtasman foreign ministries are locked in a behind-closed-doors bilateral meeting this morning, where the pair will likely discuss the issue of 501 deportees and Five Eyes matters.

Today marks the first face-to-face meeting of Marise Payne and Nanaia Mahuta – they spoke of the "warm [and] enduring relationship" the two countries have, in front of reporters.

But the pair, and their delegations, are likely to broach topics where both governments have not seen eye to eye.

Mahuta was flanked by New Zealand's SIS boss Rebecca Kitteridge, whose presence is notable given recent issues around Mahuta's comments about Five Eyes.

On Monday, in a speech, Mahuta spoke about New Zealand's relationship with China and detailed when, and how, it takes issue with it.

Speaking to reporters after that speech, Mahuta said New Zealand was not comfortable using the Five Eyes alliance as the starting point for New Zealand's messages on China.

This drew criticism from former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer.

"Sorry to read the New Zealand FM [Foreign Minister] has downgraded NZ's role in 5 eyes arrangement," Downer tweeted.

"And they upgraded FTA with China in February while China was imposing sanctions on Australia. Used to be our best mates. Not now."

Twice last year, New Zealand attached its name to a joint statement from Five Eyes partners on issues to do with Hong Kong but it does not want to make a habit of it, preferring to make its own statements or use bigger forums.

For that, New Zealand has been seen by commentators as soft on China and an opinion piece in the UK's Daily Telegraph yesterday suggested New Zealand could be expelled from Five Eyes.

This morning's talks are also highly likely to include issues around Australia's 501 deportation programme, which has long been an area of contention between the two nations.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne ahead of the bilateral meeting with New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta this morning. Photo / Jason Walls

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said this was an issue that she, and her officials and ministers, would consistently raise with representatives of the Australian government.

Payne and Mahuta will front a press conference this afternoon, where they will likely be asked if any progress on this issue has been made.

Despite these major areas of friction, both Foreign Ministers spoke of the strong relationship the two countries have, in front of reporters this morning.

"It's so nice to be able to see you here in person – but also the ability to have the conversations that we so need to have which underpin the closeness of our relationship," Mahuta said.

"I don't think the moment has been lost [given] the fact that you have come very soon after the quarantine-free travel bubble."

From left: NZSIS Director-general Rebecca Kitteridge, head of Mfat Chris Seed, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and High Commissioner to Australia Annette King. Photo / Jason Walls

She also said it was not lost on the New Zealand Government that Payne's delegation was in New Zealand so close to ANZAC Day.

"It is a warm relationship, an enduring relationship and a relationship that we value," Mahuta said.

Payne was equally as pleased to see her New Zealand counterpart.

She said the closeness of the Australian and New Zealand relationship was "absolutely reflected" in the fact that her delegation embarked on their journey to New Zealand just days after the bubble opened.

And she acknowledged all the New Zealanders and Australians who made that bubble happen.

"I know the scenes we have witnessed at the airports here have been deeply moving.

"I think your Prime Minister's description of scenes from Love Actually was a very apt one."