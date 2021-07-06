Nurses vote to go ahead with strike action in July, August and September

Nurses on strike in Auckland last month. Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ

By RNZ

Nurses across the country have voted to go ahead with planned strike action.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) said its 30,000 members working in DHBs had voted in favour of three more strikes.

The strikes will be on July 29 for 24 hours, an eight-hour strike on August 19, and another 24-hour strike on September 9.

NZNO lead advocate David Wait said the vote was very high and members clearly remained resolute about ongoing strike action.

Last month 30,000 nurses walked off the job when contract negotiations broke down.

Union members have just submitted their votes on whether to strike again.

This follows continued mediation between nurses and the DHBs.

Health Minister Andrew Little had said he was satisfied there had been constructive discussion between the two parties.

"But I'm acutely aware that the centrepiece really of what's going to fix the problem is what we do on the pay equity question, that's been around for three years now and I've asked officials to accelerate that work," Little said.

- RNZ