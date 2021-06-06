Nurses vote ahead of potential strike action

If the deal is not agreed, nurses will strike nationwide on Wednesday. Photo / 123rf

If the deal is not agreed, nurses will strike nationwide on Wednesday. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

A decision on whether nurses will go on strike nationwide on Wednesday will be made this afternoon.

Nurses had already confirmed they would stop work in mid-May, which the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) union said would have given staff a 1.38 percent wage increase.

That led to a last-minute revised pay offer from district health boards (DHBs).

The new deal is being voted on by the 30,000 members of the NZNO, with the ballot closing at 1pm.

If it is declined, the nurses will strike on Wednesday.

Union organisers said a plan had been put in place to ensure life-preserving services would still be staffed.

Waikato DHB nurses have also refused a formal request to call off the strike, while the DHB still grapples with the effects of a cyber attack.