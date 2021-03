A community nurse saved the day after climbing through a window of a Corstorphine house to save a diabetic patient. Photo / NZH

A community nurse saved the day after climbing through a window of a Corstorphine house to save a diabetic patient.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the nurse had concerns about a diabetic person living in Gilmerton St, who was believed to be home but was not coming to the door.

The nurse had managed to climb through a window, and found the person on their bedroom floor in a ''diabetic low''.

The person was treated by St John staff, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.