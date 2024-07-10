The Hawke’s Bay Magpies will be without at least four more of their most experienced regulars for the 2024 NPC rugby campaign, which starts with an away game against North Harbour on August 11, followed by a home match against Southland six days later.

Each aged 28, the four have had combined totals of almost 200 appearances for Hawke’s Bay in NPC rugby and about 130 in Super Rugby.

Confirmed by Hawke’s Bay Rugby as not available for the Magpies this year are utility backs Ollie Sapsford, Caleb Makene and Chase Tiatia, and wing Jonah Lowe is injured. Their absence follows the departure of halfback Brad Weber for overseas, all five having been in the 23 for last year’s Ranfurly Shield win over Wellington and the Magpies’ first-ever NPC final, against Taranaki.

Jonah Lowe in try-scoring form for the Hawke’s Bay Magpies in 2018. He has been a Magpie since 2016 but a Super Rugby Championship injury in April is expected to keep him out of the Magpies line-ups in the NPC. Photo / Paul Taylor.

From Mid-Canterbury, Sapsford has played in 51 matches for the Magpies since 2019, and 38 in Super Rugby for Australian side the Brumbies, and Makene, from Napier, has played in 46 Magpies matches since 2019. He played briefly for the Crusaders and the Highlanders before heading for New Zealand off-season rugby in North America, where he has played in 42 Major League Rugby matches for Utah Warriors.