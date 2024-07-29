“But as a club we are just so proud and honoured to have had Hannah in the Ferns and her starting her football here being coached by her dad [Simon]. What Hannah has achieved for New Zealand Football is what we are so proud of, and her starting that journey here is a big honour for the club.”

As well as scoring the goal that won the Football Ferns’ first cup game, she scored the team’s first World Cup goal in a 2-2 draw with Mexico in Germany in 2011. She has scored 29 goals for her country, but did not make the team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jennie Cross played with Hannah Wilkinson who scored the Football Ferns’ only and winning goal against Norway in the Fifa Women's World Cup in NZ last year. Kamo FC, where Wilkinson started her footballing journey, has her World Cup shirt as pride of place at its clubrooms.

“She’s a great player and has done so much for the game here.

“We’ve already got the [Fifa] money, but we haven’t sat down yet and decided what to do with it. But we’re very hot on growing the female participation in football, so that’s where it’s most likely to go.”

Clubs in Australia and New Zealand are being rewarded for player development from the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup Club Benefits Programme.

Professional and grassroots clubs in both nations enjoyed a financial windfall with this week’s announcement of the recipients. Introduced for the 2019 edition of the tournament, the programme rewards eligible clubs for their role in developing players selected for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Over 80 clubs representing a wide area of Australia and New Zealand have received funds through their respective national associations.

The payouts are part of the US$11.3 million Fifa has paid out to 1041 clubs in 42 member associations, investing the proceeds from the Fifa Women’s World Cup back into the local game.



