The 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup brought some terrific football to the country, and now it’s leaving a lasting legacy with Fifa giving 250,000 to New Zealand football clubs to help grow the game further.
In Northland, Kamo FC was the only recipient of the funding, getting US$3407 (about $5790) to help grow the game from the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup Club Benefits Programme from the global competition, which was held in New Zealand and Australia.
The club is where Football Fern legend Hannah Wilkinson started her footballing journey and she scored the team’s goal in the match against European powerhouse Norway at Eden Park in the first game of the World Cup. It was the Football Ferns’ first win at a World Cup.
Kamo FC board member Brad Flower said the club was delighted to receive the funding, and while it had yet to decide where it would be used, it was committed to growing the women’s game and would probably put it towards that direction.