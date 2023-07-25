Jennie Cross, who played with Hannah Wilkinson in Whangārei, will be watching the Football Ferns match with the Philippines tonight. Photo / Tania Whyte

Excitement is hitting fever pitch as Hannah Wilkinson’s Football Ferns prepare face the Philippines tonight and a victory will all but guarantee the home team’s entry into the knockout stage.

The Onerahi Football Club is inviting everyone to come and watch the Football Ferns create history by advancing to the next stage for the first time in the team’s history, should they win.

The game kicks off at Wellington Regional Stadium at 5.30pm and will be live on Sky and free-to-air on Prime. The New Zealand Herald will also be live blogging the match on nzherald.co.nz/sport.

Whangarei-born and bred Wilkinson scored the winner in the Ferns’ opening match against Norway— ranked 14 spots above them — last week and she’s been named in the starting line-up for tonight’s game the hosts are favourites to win.

TAB New Zealand is paying the Ferns $1.29 and the Philippines $9 to win.

A sausage sizzle will be available at the Onerahi Football Club and fans are also welcome to bring snacks and dinner. The club will open from 4.30pm.

Hannah Wilkinson scores the opening goal of the Fifa Women's World Cup against Norway. She'll be in action against the Philippines tonight. Photo / Michael Craig

Club president Matt Mathias said the club was keen to build on the Fern Fever that’s gripped the country.

“I think ultimately the whole community in Whangārei gets behind to support the football ferns and everyone is more than welcome to come and watch the game tonight – whether you live in Onerahi or Whangārei, it’s very much a community club and we invite all to come and watch the game with us.”

Jennie Cross played with Wilkinson for Northforce in the early 2000s for two to three years and said it was great to see a local girl achieve her goal on the big stage. Wilkinson was only about 14 when she played for Northforce, Cross said.

“Obviously, she was one of the youngest but was very committed, probably living and breathing her dream of playing football. And she made it happen.

“On the day she scored against Norway, we were glued to the television. It was very exciting. It was always great to see her scoring goals for us and it was great to be with young players like her and see them improve and develop,” she said.

Kamo Football Club life member Brad Flower hopes the Ferns get another win.

He played for Kamo since the age of 6 and has seen Wilkinson come through the ranks, playing for Kamo High School and going on to compete in the national high schools’ tournament.

“Hannah has been a shining light for all of us, especially for Northland women’s players, showing that if you put in the hard work and have talent, you can achieve anything.”



