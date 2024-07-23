During Covid lockdowns, Men-Tall expanded into online meetings as a forum for men to chat.

Now, the organisation is a registered charitable trust, with weekly face-to-face meetings in Whangārei’s Kensington and plans to expand with a weekly meeting in Te Kamo.

Thompson also hoped it would be able to expand into Kaipara soon.

As well as the weekly meetings, which he described as a giant talking circle, Men-Tall helps connect men with professional services when they need them.

None of those involved with Men-Tall are trained healthcare professionals - which Thompson believed was part of its charm.

“We’re all volunteers with lived experience. That is part of why it’s so successful; we can relate to what poeple are going through,” he said.

“We men are useless at talking about our emotions and what’s going on ... The suicide statistics speak for themselves.”

A total of 126 people attended the black-tie event on Saturday, including Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo.

Manu Vatuvei, the former Warriors star who was jailed for methamphetamine importation, spoke about his life story, including turning his life around in jail.

The other keynote speaker was “Brown Buttabean” Dave Letele, who was one of the country’s top boxers and went on to be a community leader with motivational programmes and foodbanks.

Thompson said both talked about their personal journeys and the importance of men having good mental health and wellbeing.

“The event was awesome... We had a great response and great feedback.”

Planning is already under way for next year’s black-tie event, he said.

While the organisation’s website is currently down, people can email hello@mentall.org.nz for more details about the charity, including the men’s group sessions.

