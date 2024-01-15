Patsy Henderson Watt from the Miriam Centre says the falling suicide figures are a result of the good work done by several local suicide prevention initiatives. Photo / Tania Whyte

Warning: This article discusses suicide. If you need help, contact Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP).

Increasing awareness around mental health and effective self-harm reduction initiatives are to be credited for the decline in self-inflicted deaths in Northland, says a clinical therapist.

Annual provisional data shared by the Chief Coroner recently suggests that first responders such as the police reported about 26 cases of suspected self-inflicted deaths last year compared to the 36 and 35 cases reported in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Miriam Centre executive director and supervising clinician Patsy Henderson Watt said the fall in reported death numbers was a “good sign” for Northland.

“It just shows the positive change that is brought about by people and services who work closely with such issues. And just want to give a shoutout to them for all the help to bring this change.”

Watt believed that over the years more people have come on board to advocate the importance of mental health.

“As a result, a lot of people who felt suicidal and even might have attempted such acts have received help more quickly.”

She said there was no one reason for someone to attempt or commit self-harm.

Cooped-up childhood trauma, stress, depression, socioeconomic conditions, and not living up to cultural, family and academic expectations were some of the major factors that contributed to the risk of developing suicidal tendencies.

Watt said their centre received heaps of referrals about family violence and mental health-related issues every day. Having a multi-disciplinary and bi-cultural team, they provided individualised care and support to people of all ages.

She recalled counselling a late 44-year-old man - almost a decade ago – who had been in and out of jail all his life.

In one of her sessions, the man revealed that he was only 4 when he was sexually abused and raped by men. Such an experience scarred him and he developed suicidal tendencies.

“He told me that before he felt that way or his life went downhill his foster parents and the late Jones family in Whangārei were the only people ever loved him.

“I could almost feel his pain pierce through me as he said those words.”

Patsy Henderson Watt says aside from the decline, her thoughts went out to the several families who were affected by the sudden and unexpected death of their loved ones. Photo / Tania Whyte

Watt said in her experience men, were more susceptible to “suicidal tendencies” than women.

Figures in the provisional nationwide data show that for the year 2022/23, there were 411 males suspected of self-inflicted deaths – almost four times the number of reported female self-inflicted deaths.

“Women are usually better at expressing their thoughts and emotions to their female friends than men who like to keep things to themselves.

“Then there are taboos around how men should not show weakness and should man up that further pent up their frustrations,” Watt said.

Mark Wilson from the Mental Health Foundation shared the same sentiment and welcomed the positive changes brought about by the local community and non-profit organisations.

“Of course, more can be done. But I think we probably now have a better understanding of what drives suicidal behaviour and how we can combat it.”

Wilson said tailored services provided by local initiatives to help people in extreme distress coupled with the teamwork of first responders such as the police and medical services – together created a “positive difference.”

A police spokesperson said officers do receive several threatening and attempted suicide-related alerts which they attend after an adequate risk assessment.

“We will always prioritise an event where there is an immediate risk to life and will respond accordingly, seeking to make the person safe.”

“Once a person is safe often police’s role in mental health events can become about helping people in distress navigate other services to get the support they may need,” the spokesperson said.

Ian McKenzie the general manager for Mental Health and Addiction Services Te Whatu Ora in Te Tai Tokerau, said they would continue to work alongside other agencies and communities to reduce the number of suicides in Northland.

Over the years, they have worked closely with government and non-government organisations such as Mental Health Foundation, Te Rau Ora and Far North Response Group to implement a range of initiatives that focused on building resilience among the young people.

“While we acknowledge a decrease in the rates of suspected suicides in Northland over the last four years, every one of those deaths is a tragedy for their whānau, loved ones and their communities,” McKenzie said.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.