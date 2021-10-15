Northland police launch homicide inquiry after body found at Ōmāpere address

Ōmāpere is a small coastal town located at the head of the Hokianga Harbour in the Far North. Photo / Lee Gamble

Northland police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found at a residential address in the Far North earlier today.

Officers were first called a property in the small coastal town of Ōmāpere, around 54km southwest of Kaikohe, around 11.20am on Friday when the body was first discovered.

An ambulance was called to the scene around 30-minutes later. Paramedics treated a patient in a serious condition, who was then taken to Bay of Islands Hospital.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland Police said a second person at the scene was taken into custody on related matters.

"No charges have been laid at this stage, however, police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this matter."

Police were not in a position to release any further details about the person located dead until their next of kin had been notified.

A post mortem examination and all formal identification procedures were due to be carried out.

Johnston said the investigation was still in the early stages with a scene examination currently underway.

Ōmāpere is the closest settlement to the head of the Hokianga Harbour. It boasts a population of around 450 residents .