New Zealand

Northland police investigating serious crash in Peria, Far North.

Northland police are at the scene of a serious crash in Peria, in the Far North. Photo / File

Northern Advocate

Northland police are at the scene of a single vehicle crash in the Far North, believed to have occurred prior to this morning.

Officers were called to Peria Valley Rd, around 22kms away south-east of Kaitaia, shortly before 8am to reports of a crashed car.

St John spokeswoman Dani Tucker said an ambulance responded to the callout.

A police spokesman said they were not currently in a position to confirm whether the crash was fatal.

The Serious Crash Unit is carrying out a scene investigation.

More details to come.