Thousands of Northlanders gathered at dawn services around the region today to commemorate those New Zealanders who have given their service - and many their lives - in combat worldwide.

For some, Anzac Day is about remembering family members lost. For others, it is about keeping the memory alive for younger generations.

Whangārei RSA vice president Mel Matheson, who served in New Zealand in 1978 to 1982, attends Anzac Day to remember his uncle, Kenneth, who died in World War I.

He said it’s good to see more young people at the commemoration.

Youngsters Kapeiana Mita-Wilson-Hemara, 8, Tamanui o Tera Mita-Warren and Raima Mita-Waata, both 12, and Iritana Mita, 9, woke at 4am today to support their grandfather and Vietnam veteran Peter Mita.

Hundreds of people gathered for the march in downtown Whangārei. Among them was Whangārei’s Ian Pritchard, who served in the Air Force in 1986 to 1996 - one of New Zealand’s most peaceful times, he said.

His grandfather was a machine gun operator in World War I, and his father was involved in clearing landmines in the Second World War.

Pritchard said Anzac Day is an important part of his family’s culture.

”It’s always tinged with a bit of sadness because dad’s gone now and every year there’s a few less of the old boys,” he said. ”It’s an important part of our history that needs to continue and be passed down, so that hopefully we don’t repeat the same old stuff.”

Shelley Quaife and 4-year-old Sian watched the parade go past in Whangārei, looking out for their son and brother who was marching with the St John Cadets.

Quaife tries to come to Anzac Day every year in honour of her grandfather, who fought in the Second World War and was left for dead in Egypt but managed to find his way back to his troupe.

The Whangārei parade gets underway at Anzac Day 2024. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Several thousand people waited in silence as the last of the parade filed into Laurie Hall Park. The crowd stood in rows all the way from the closed shops to the ridge line at the back of the park.

The quiet was broken by the sound of a Seasprite helicopter - piloted by Royal New Zealand Navy aircrew - as it flew over the park.

The defence force chopper will do a fly-by of nearly all services in Northland today, including returning to Whangārei later in the day.

While the helicopter may have sparked a moment of excitement, the mood became somber as New Zealand Cadet Force flying officer Richard Harris read the names of locals lost in the First World War.

Lieutenant Commander Mike Smith from the Navy later spoke about those who have given their lives for the country.

”We must remember that each death is a tragedy that has brought grief to a family somewhere in New Zealand.”

He gave the example of the family of Flying Officer Bill Brosnihan, whose aircraft was shot down over Germany on September 3, 1943, leading to the loss of six New Zealanders and an Australian.

Brosnihan was listed as missing for a year - leading to further grief for the family - before being confirmed as dead.

With no known grave, the family and many others like them found the best way to commemorate their loss was at an Anzac Day service, Commander Smith said.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of veterans and service personnel. Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo laid a wreath on behalf of the Whangārei district and MP Dr Shane Reti laid a blue-themed wreath on behalf of the Government, followed by other local dignitaries and community groups.

Further north, more than 100 people gathered at the Kerikeri Domain where Kerikeri High School and Springbank School students planned and ran the dawn service - in what is thought to be a national first - under the guidance of the Kerikeri RSA.

“We are throwing the torch to the younger generation while we still can and hopefully they will be able to carry on as we oldies move on,” Kerikeri RSA president Bill Godfrey said of the change.

For Anne and John Matthewson, who attend the Kerikeri Anzac Day service every year, the morning was about remembering family.

John’s father was a World War I veteran who served in Gallipoli and France.

“Every year the service is getting more and more people which is great,” Anne said. “There are far more young ones coming together.”

Another committed duo was Colin and Dawn Armstrong. Colin’s dad was a World War II pilot. He flew out of the Philippines into Rabaul, a township in the East New Britain province of Papua New Guinea. While Dawn’s father Jock Atkinson served in both world wars and was wounded in World War I. Both men returned home.

The service got underway still in the dark. At one point the crowd sang the national anthem before changing tune to deliver the Australian national anthem, Advance Australia Fair.

For Kerikeri Army Cadets leader Mita Harris, whose cadets support the RSA with the service, it was a time for them to shine.

At the end of the service, as crowds filtered out of the domain, the buzz of the Seasprite helicopter could be heard overhead as it completed a flyover of Kerikeri.

