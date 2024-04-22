In possibly a first for the country, young people will run Anzac Day commemorations in Kerikeri this year.
Anzac Day, April 25, is the day the country commemorates the fallen and all those who have served in series of events nationwide.
Bill Godfrey, president of Kerikeri RSA, said last year the students from Kerikeri High School and Springbank School filled the key roles for the Anzac Day services and on the day helping with the Veterans Breakfast.
“This year they are running both services with our support. Last year the students were very supportive in helping with the Poppy Day Appeal and on the day helping with the Veterans Breakfast at the Homestead Hotel.
“I believe we are the only RSA that employs students to run the services. We are throwing the torch to the younger generation while we still can and hopefully they will be able to carry on as we ‘oldies’ move on.”
In recent years there have been concerns that Anzac Day may lose its significance, or its draw, as the veterans died out, but Godfrey said that was not the case and the younger generation were keen to get involved and keep the services going.
Anzac Day events in Far North:
Kaitāia:
Dawn Service: 6am, Cenotaph, Matthews Ave
Kaeo:
Dawn Service: 5.40am muster at Whangaroa Memorial Hall, 6am service
Community Service: 10am Whangaroa Memorial Hall
Mangamuka:
6am, Mangamuka Marae, breakfast at the marae post service.
Whirinaki:
6am, Whirinaki Monument.
Hokianga:
Dawn Service: 6am Whirinaki Cenotaph
Community Service Parade: 9am Rawene Military Cemetery
Community Service Parade: 11am Manea Footprints of Kupe, Opononi
Broadwood - 11am, Broadwood Hall, Light refreshments following service.
Kaikohe:
Dawn Service: 5.45am assemble New World car park, march to Kaikohe Memorial Hall
Kawakawa:
Dawn Service: 6am, Cenotaph, Johnson Park
Civil service: 8.55am assemble at Te Hononga, march to Cenotaph, 09.15am
Kerikeri:
Dawn Service: 5.45am, Memorial Wall, Kerikeri Domain
Civic Service: 9.45am, Memorial Wall, Kerikeri Domain
Both events run by Kerikeri High School students with RSA support
Okaihau:
Community Service: 11am, Okaihau Community Hall
Paihia:
Assemble: 5.30am at Paihia Club
Fall in: 6am at Club carpark for march off.
Service: 6.20am at Paihia waterfront
Poppy laying: 7am assemble at Paihia Cemetery
Russell:
Dawn Service: 6am at Cenotaph
Cemetery Service: 9.15am Bus to Long Beach Cemetery from RSA, 9.30am service.
Civic Service: 10.30am Fall in at RSA, march to Cenotaph via waterfront, 11am service on Village Green