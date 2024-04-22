Youth played a big role in last year’s Anzac Day commemorations in Kerikeri, but this year they will run the whole event, in possibly a first in the country

In possibly a first for the country, young people will run Anzac Day commemorations in Kerikeri this year.

Anzac Day, April 25, is the day the country commemorates the fallen and all those who have served in series of events nationwide.

Bill Godfrey, president of Kerikeri RSA, said last year the students from Kerikeri High School and Springbank School filled the key roles for the Anzac Day services and on the day helping with the Veterans Breakfast.

“This year they are running both services with our support. Last year the students were very supportive in helping with the Poppy Day Appeal and on the day helping with the Veterans Breakfast at the Homestead Hotel.

“I believe we are the only RSA that employs students to run the services. We are throwing the torch to the younger generation while we still can and hopefully they will be able to carry on as we ‘oldies’ move on.”

In recent years there have been concerns that Anzac Day may lose its significance, or its draw, as the veterans died out, but Godfrey said that was not the case and the younger generation were keen to get involved and keep the services going.

Anzac Day events in Far North:

Kaitāia:

Dawn Service: 6am, Cenotaph, Matthews Ave

Kaeo:

Dawn Service: 5.40am muster at Whangaroa Memorial Hall, 6am service

Community Service: 10am Whangaroa Memorial Hall

Mangamuka:

6am, Mangamuka Marae, breakfast at the marae post service.

Whirinaki:

6am, Whirinaki Monument.

Hokianga:

Dawn Service: 6am Whirinaki Cenotaph

Community Service Parade: 9am Rawene Military Cemetery

Community Service Parade: 11am Manea Footprints of Kupe, Opononi

Broadwood - 11am, Broadwood Hall, Light refreshments following service.

Kaikohe:

Dawn Service: 5.45am assemble New World car park, march to Kaikohe Memorial Hall

Kawakawa:

Dawn Service: 6am, Cenotaph, Johnson Park

Civil service: 8.55am assemble at Te Hononga, march to Cenotaph, 09.15am

Anna Davison, 17, of Kerikeri High School, played the last post during Kerikeri’s civic Anzac Day service last year.

Kerikeri:

Dawn Service: 5.45am, Memorial Wall, Kerikeri Domain

Civic Service: 9.45am, Memorial Wall, Kerikeri Domain

Both events run by Kerikeri High School students with RSA support

Okaihau:

Community Service: 11am, Okaihau Community Hall

Paihia:

Assemble: 5.30am at Paihia Club

Fall in: 6am at Club carpark for march off.

Service: 6.20am at Paihia waterfront

Poppy laying: 7am assemble at Paihia Cemetery

Russell:

Dawn Service: 6am at Cenotaph

Cemetery Service: 9.15am Bus to Long Beach Cemetery from RSA, 9.30am service.

Civic Service: 10.30am Fall in at RSA, march to Cenotaph via waterfront, 11am service on Village Green



