Northland boaties have just two days to make sure their vessels are secure before a potentially destructive cyclone hits.

Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle urged boat owners across the region to act today or tomorrow before Cyclone Gabrielle started making itself felt on Sunday.

The MetService was predicting strong winds and heavy rain from 6am Sunday until midday Wednesday with winds that would start as northeasterlies before swinging around to the southwest, he said.

Expected wind speeds ranged from 35-50 knots, depending on who was doing the forecasting, coupled with large swells of between 5 and 7m.

“So she’s quite a significant storm. If it is 50 knots from the east that will cause significant damage.”

Lyle’s first piece of advice was to put off any planned trips.

“If you don’t need to go out, don’t. It’s not a good time to go fishing. And if you’re at anchor or living aboard your boat, make sure you get as sheltered a spot as you can.”

Waikare Inlet, a stretch of water leading to Ōpua, for example, was not suitable because it was highly exposed to easterlies.

“Find yourself a place that’s tucked in and sheltered from the easterlies and southeasterlies, and then watch out as it comes around to the southwest as well. So it’s a tricky one, but there’s plenty of good anchorages around.”

Lyle was also concerned about boats on swing moorings because many owners didn’t check their vessels often enough.

“What happens is, the headline [the rope from the bow to the mooring] pops out of the fairlead and ends up chafing on the side of the boat. There’s anti-chafe gear on the headlines but that can slip down.”

The headline could then quickly wear through, setting the boat adrift.

“So anyone with a swing mooring has got either today or tomorrow to check the headline is in good condition and properly attached to the boat, and that anti-chafe gear is in place.”

If a vessel was at anchor, it was better to stay on board than leave the boat and hope for the best.

That way the skipper could run the engine and steam against the wind to take some weight off the anchor cable, Lyle said.

Warnings are also being issued via marine radio services such as Russell Radio.

