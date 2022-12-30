The Police Service of Northern Ireland has launched an investigation into allegations of abuse within mother and baby institutions, work houses and Magdalene Laundries in Northern Ireland and calling for potential victims in New Zealand to come forward. Photo / 123RF

A criminal investigation into physical and sexual abuse over decades at Northern Ireland homes for unmarried mothers and their children has reached New Zealand.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has received 80 reports of alleged crimes at mother and baby homes, workhouses and Magdalene laundries since officers launched a major probe in October last year.

The institutions - run by the Catholic Church, the Church of Ireland, the Salvation Army and the state - housed thousands of people, including pregnant women, girls as young as 12, and rape and incest victims, from 1922 to 1990, who often felt coerced into giving up their child.

Many of the allegations that have flooded in over the last year include allegations of inconsistencies with birth records from those who were adopted from Northern Irish institutions and now live overseas.

Now, the dedicated investigators believe there could be more victims and witnesses yet to come forward, with many moving or being adopted to countries overseas like New Zealand.

Northern Ireland police are now appealing to anyone currently living in New Zealand, “mothers who gave birth in one of these institutions in Northern Ireland, was adopted from, visited, or worked there” to come forward and report to them.

“Any information could be helpful,” a new police statement obtained by the Herald says.

Detective Superintendent Gary Reid, who is leading the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNL) investigation, has previously said he’s hopeful the probe will lead to prosecutions.

“We don’t want anyone to feel they have to suffer in silence anymore and we will continue to do all we can to reach as many people with this message as possible,” Reid said.

“We know that many people who may have given birth in these institutions, or who were adopted from them now reside outside of Northern Ireland, including countries like New Zealand.”

The dedicated inquiry team’s aim is to reach as many people as possible, Reid said, and to “convey that here in Northern Ireland this investigation is very much ongoing”.

“If you believe you were the victim of abuse or other forms of criminality in any of these institutions in Northern Ireland, or know somebody who was, or if you witnessed anything suspicious, please contact us,” he said.

“We care about what you have to say, will listen and support you, and will act to keep you and others safe.”

Adele Johnston, from Birth Mothers and their Children for Justice NI and who gave birth at the Marianvale home in the town of Newry, earlier urged any potential victim to come forward.

“Birth Mothers and their Children for Justice NI are supporting the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s investigation into the Mother and Baby Homes/Magdalene Laundries/Workhouses,” she said.

“This is a safe and confidential place to come forward, get information and support.”

A dedicated reporting system is in place to make it easier for people to report.

Anyone living in New Zealand who wants to contact the dedicated Mother and Baby Institutions, Work Houses and Magdalene Laundries Investigative Team in Northern Ireland, they can do so via the following options:

Email: MotherBabyHomes.Magdalenelaundries@psni.police.uk

Direct line (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm GMT): 00 4428 9090 1728

A list of all the institutions involved:

Magdalene Laundries:

St Mary’s Home, Belfast – 1867-1982 (Good Shepherd Sisters)

St Mary’s Home, Derry/Londonderry – 1922-1982 (Good Shepherd Sisters)

St Mary’s Home, Newry – 1946-1984 (Good Shepherd Sisters)

Salvation Army/Rescue Home, Belfast – 1886-1965





Mother and Baby Institutions:

Mater Dei, Belfast – 1942-1984 (Legion of Mary)

Marianville, Belfast – 1950-1990 (Good Shepherd Sisters)

Marianvale, Newry – 1955-1984 (Good Shepherd Sisters)

Belfast Midnight Mission/Malone Place Maternity Home and Rescue Home – 1860-1948

Church of Ireland Rescue League/Kennedy House, Belfast – 1912-1956

Hopedene House, Belfast – 1943-1985

Salvation Army, Thorndale House – 1920-1977





Health and Social Services/Charities:

Mount Oriel, Belfast – 1969-1980s (EHSSB)

Deanery Flats, Belfast – 1973-1991 (Barnardo’s)

Belfast and Coleraine Welfare Flats – 1940s-1980s

Workhouses