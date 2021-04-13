North Shore suspicious item: Evacuated residents allowed to return home

Police are at Sunrise Ave on Auckland's North Shore this morning. Photo / RNZ

Police have reopened a residential street on Auckland's North Shore after earlier evacuating residents after officers found a suspicious item at a house.

Officers were called to Sunrise Ave, in Murrays Bay, this morning.

Police said officers and the armed offenders squad executed a search warrant at a residential property there.

"While at the address, police have located a suspicious item," a statement said.

"As a precaution, a cordon has been established on a section of Sunrise Avenue until this item can be removed safely."

Due to a police issue Sunrise Ave is currently CLOSED between East Coast Rd and Beach Rd. Delay your journey or expect delays in the area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Pe2nuwyPQg — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 13, 2021

Residents within the cordon have been evacuated by police as a result.

Auckland Transport issued an alert, warning motorists of a "police issue" on Sunrise Ave. The alert was posted just after 7am.

The road was initially closed between East Coast Rd and Beach Rd. Later, the cordon was reduced to between East Rd and Wisteria Way.

At 9am, road authorities said the road was now reopened to the public.

St John confirmed paramedics had not been sent to the scene.

No threat to local schools

Murrays Bay Intermediate, on the same road, has been told by police that there is no threat to the school.

A staff member said the school was still open as usual and that police were directing students and parents to alternative entrances near the bottom of the school - away from the cordon area.

Nearby Murrays Bay Primary School also remains open and students are safe to attend.