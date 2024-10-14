“As a small family-run daycare, the safety of our staff and tamariki is the most important thing to us.”

Wood confirmed no children had been harmed.

Two of the three sick teachers were taken to hospital with serious conditions.

Emergency services were called to reports of a refrigerant gas leak in the suburb of Hillcrest at 11.54am.

A staff member told the Herald at the time no children had been harmed by the incident. She said teachers had been made unwell.

Police at the Caterpillars to Butterflies early learning centre on Auckland's North Shore after a gas leak that saw three staff taken to hospital. Photo / Raphael Franks

A police spokesperson said inquiries were under way into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Children remained at the centre throughout the ordeal.

One parent told the Herald the centre had been calling parents to notify them of the incident. At 2pm parents had started arriving to pick up their children and take them home early.

Ministry of Education North leader Isabel Evans said the incident was attended by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) and St John Ambulance.

“Centre management managed this isolated incident in accordance with their emergency management protocols.

Fenz had cleared the centre to continue to operate as normal and relief staff had been called in.

“Our traumatic incident team will provide support for as long as required.”

A St John spokesman said one person in moderate condition and two people in serious condition were being transported to North Shore Hospital.

Emergency services are at Caterpillars to Butterflies Early Childhood Centre after a gas leak on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Raphael Franks

They said St John responded with two rapid response units, four ambulances, and one operations manager.

A Fenz spokesman said it responded with two firetrucks.

Nearly two hours after the incident all St John vehicles had left the scene but four police cars remained.

