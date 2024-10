NZ First to campaign on foreign investment, gun crime on the rise in Auckland and King Charles tours Australia and Samoa. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AFP

Three people have been injured, two seriously, after a gas leak at an early childhood centre on Auckland’s North Shore.

Emergency services are at the Caterpillars to Butterflies centre on Coronation Rd in Hillcrest after a call at 11.54am.

A staff member told the Herald no children had been harmed by the incident. She said teachers had been made unwell.