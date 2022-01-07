North Shore crash leaves five in hospital, two people fighting for their lives

A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

An overnight crash on Auckland's North Shore has left five people in hospital - two of them fighting for their lives.

And a person has died at the scene of a single-car crash in Hawke's Bay overnight.

Two people are fighting for their lives and three others have been injured after a crash on Auckland's North Shore last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

St John Ambulance says five people were taken to hospitals across Auckland after two vehicles collided on East Coast Rd in Forrest Hill around 10.20pm.

Firefighters had to cut out two of the injured after they were trapped in the wreckage.

A badly damaged van left straddling a lane on East Coast Rd following last night's crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

St John ambulance said 10 vehicles attended the incident.

Five patients were treated and taken to Auckland City and North Shore hospitals.

Two people were in a critical condition, one was serious, another had moderate injuries and a fifth suffered minor injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Colin Underdown said firefighters had to extricate two trapped motorists from wreckage of the one of the vehicles.

In Hawke's Bay, a person has died following a single-vehicle crash this morning.

Police say emergency services were alerted to a car that had crashed into a tree on Waimarama Rd, Tuki Tuki at 3.30am.

One person died at the scene.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.