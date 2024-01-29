MPs are back with plenty on the to-do list, Wellington's water woes and ANZ’s latest scam warning for customers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

The mother whose baby survived a horror head-on crash in North Canterbury on Sunday is being remembered as a beautiful wife and loving mum.

Peta Kerr, 33, was killed when her vehicle crashed head-on with Bryan Kerr, 51, on Ashworths Rd, Leithfield, on Sunday evening.

Christchurch resident Bryan Kerr was also killed in the crash.

The Herald understands Peta’s baby survived the crash uninjured.

Family members and friends of the two have shared tributes on social media.

“My beautiful wife and loving mum to our beautiful son ... taken from us way too soon. Rest in peace my beautiful wife,” Peta Kerr’s husband, Leonard Bourton, said.

2 dead in car collision

A friend of Bryan, Corey Rogers posted online: “With a heavy heart, I’m so sorry to say Bryan Kerr has passed away in a car crash in Leitchfield yesterday coming home from fishing in Kaikōura.”

Bryan was a member of the Canterbury Jet Sports Club.

A spokesperson on behalf of the club posted online: “We send our condolences. BK was a great character to have in the club and we will miss him dearly.”

Another friend said on social media: “Such a relaxed and genuine guy who always loved a good laugh. I have great memories of us hanging out at the Marine and parties in Sumner.”

Peta Kerr died after her vehicle collided with another at Leithfield on SH1.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel earlier told the Herald the cause of the crash was yet to be determined.

He said motorists needed to “drive to the conditions and be aware of your capabilities and tiredness”.

“When it comes to road safety, it’s all about people driving to the conditions. It’s about fatigue, it’s about pulling over and stopping. The number of causes of accidents, a lot of it is fatigue or it is a distraction and speed as well.”

McDaniel said a lot of people were going to be affected by the crash.

“It’s tragic for everyone to deal with.”

The scene of the crash was 8km away from a deadly stretch of State Highway 1, where six people were killed in less than a year.

It comes as police have issued an urgent safety appeal following a horror 24 hours on South Island roads.

Five people were killed on South Island roads from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

The latest tragedy was on Monday morning when two people died in a smash on State Highway 1 near Ōamaru.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Oamaru where two people died. Photo / Wyatt Ryder via Otago Daily Times

The two-vehicle crash in Ōamaru-Alma Rd near Browns Rd, Alma, Waitaki district, was reported to emergency services at about 9am.

Meanwhile, a person died after a single-vehicle crash on Ōtira Highway, Jacksons, in Westland at about 3.40pm on Sunday.

It’s now the deadliest start to the year on the roads in recent years, with 35 people killed in crashes from January 1-30, according to Ministry of Transport data.

The toll is more than double the amount (17) killed in the same period in 2021.

Police’s Canterbury prevention manager, Inspector Ash Tabb, told the Herald any road deaths are “devastating” and are “felt by many”.

“Many of the crashes emergency services respond to are preventable. We see too many crashes where motorists have chosen to speed, drink drive, be impatient or let themselves get distracted and take their eyes off of the road,” Tabb said.

“Deaths on our roads not only impact the family and friends of those involved but the emergency services who respond and the public who witness the crash.”