Nomads gang members allegedly involved in violent Wellington park robbery

Police are seeking witnesses to the robbery at Stellin Memorial Park in Northland, Wellington on Saturday. Photo / File

A couple were violently robbed at a Wellington park on Saturday by a group of men including alleged Nomad gang members.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident which occurred about 6.10pm on Saturday at Stellin Memorial Park in the Northland suburb,

A man and woman were in their car when they were approached by a group of men, some of whom were reported to be wearing Nomad gang patches, police said in a statement.

One of the group demanded the man's backpack.

During an altercation over the backpack, the man was seriously injured in his leg, which has required surgery.

He was also allegedly punched a number of times.

The group left in two vehicles – a white BMW 525i, registration number LAB245, and a silver 1996 Nissan Sunny, registration number CSK541.

Part of the group left in this vehicle. Photo / NZ Police

The backpack was later recovered at an address and a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

He appeared in Wellington District Court today on a charge of aggravated robbery and has been remanded in custody to reappear on January 28.

Some of the group left in a vehicle similar to this Nissan Sunny. Photo / NZ Police

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who sighted the vehicles involved in the area at the time, to come forward and speak to us," the statement said.

"You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 210109/3665.

"Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."