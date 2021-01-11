Ōpua stabbing: Police seek mystery witness as murder inquiry continues

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing at the corner of SH11 and Waimangaro Rd in Ōpua. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police are trying to track down a woman they believe witnessed an altercation in Kawakawa linked to the killing of a man in Ōpua an hour later.

Bram Willems, 22, of Ōkaihau, died after being stabbed around 11pm last Thursday on State Highway 11 about 200m south of the Roadrunner Tavern.

A 14-year-old boy arrested that night appeared in the Youth Court at Whangārei on Friday charged with murder.

Police still piecing together the night's tragic events say it was preceded by an altercation outside the Work and Income office on Kawakawa's about 10pm that same evening.

CCTV footage shows a woman, who police have not yet been able to identify, witnessed the Kawakawa incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy, of Northland police, urged the woman to come forward.

''We're asking her to please contact police either by visiting her nearest station or contacting 105 and quoting file number 210108/7855. She was not involved in the incident but it's important that police speak with her.''

McCarthy also repeated his call for any sightings of a silver Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620, in the Kawakawa, Ōpua or Kerikeri areas late on Thursday night and into Friday.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw this Toyota Altezza, registration MQE620, in the Bay of Islands area late on Thursday or early Friday. Photo / Supplied

Anyone who had seen the car, or the altercation in Kawakawa, should also call 105 quoting the file number above.

Police believed people had filmed or taken photos of the Kawakawa incident. They were urged to upload any footage to https://crew.nzpolice.org.

The 14-year-old accused is due in the High Court at Whangārei on February 4.