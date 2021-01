One person has died following the serious single-vehicle crash in Paeroa. Photo / File

One person has died following a serious crash in the North Island town of Paeroa.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Rotokohu Rd.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called about 2.13pm.

"Motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area, diversions will be in place," the spokesperson said.

St John sent one ambulance to the scene.