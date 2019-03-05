Advertisement
No sleep-in since 1982: Meet the hardest working foster parents in New Zealand

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter, Health·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
"We're never stopped": Brenda and Malcolm Yorston, from Glenfield, have been foster parents for 37 years. Photo / Michael Craig

Malcolm and Brenda Yorston have barely slept in for 37 years.

That was when they took on their first foster child, who was aged 7.

"We've never stopped," Brenda said. "We've just carried on and on."

The Glenfield couple have taken in more than 100 children from state care over

