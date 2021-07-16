No gun: Police called after reports of firearm presented at member of public

Police received reports early this morning from a person who said a man presented what appeared to be a firearm at them at a Hamilton gas station. Photo / 123rf

Police were called to a Hamilton service station early this morning after an incident involving a firearm - but officers have since confirmed no firearm was presented.

A police spokesperson said officers received a report at 3.30am that a member of the public had been approached by two men at a Te Rapa Rd petrol station - one of whom presented what appeared to be a firearm.

However, police had since obtained further information from the person making the report to establish that a firearm was not presented or sighted during the incident.

Police had searched the area and located two men who matched the provided description provided on Pukete Rd around 4.20am.

The incident came days after a violent stand-off unfolded in the Waikato city in which a man was shot and killed by police officers.